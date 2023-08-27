The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars called off Saturday night's preseason game after Dolphins rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis suffered a scary head and neck injury. Davis was stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital, but the good news is he was released Sunday morning and is traveling home with team personnel.

The Dolphins announced Saturday night that Davis had movement in his extremities, and coach Mike McDaniel said the initial reports coming from the medical staff were optimistic. While it was a scary moment to witness, this update was a relief for the team, and it's even better to hear now that he's going home.

“Our guys are hurting but relieved,” McDaniel said, via PFT's Michael David Smith. “You could see in the collective faces of both teams, their mind wasn’t on football at all. So I thought it was inappropriate to play football.”

McDaniel, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson and the two teams' NFLPA reps got together and decided to stop the game. The Dolphins coach said he was “proud” of the decision.

“The collection of the two NFLPA representatives, Doug and myself made the right call,” McDaniel said. “The two teams agreed that football shouldn’t be played any more tonight. Without a shadow of a doubt, I know that was the right call, so I’m proud of the collective group for doing the right thing.”

This was the second time this preseason a game was called off due to an injury like this. Last weekend, the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers stopped their game because of an injury to Isaiah Bolden. Luckily, Bolden was also released from the hospital the following day.