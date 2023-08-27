The preseason game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins was suspended abruptly after the injury to Daewood Davis. Davis, a wide receiver for the Dolphins, suffered a scary injury and was stretchered out. The game was eventually suspended after thei ncident. Why was the game suspended? Well, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson cited player safety as a reason, per Michael Dirocco.

“Jaguars HC Doug Pederson on suspending the game: “… It’s the right thing to do at that time. This game is all about player safety. I know it’s a preseason game and some guys are fighting for spots and all that, but at the same time we want to make sure that everybody’s 100%.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Davis was making what looked like a routine play, while the Jaguars defenders were doing the same thing. In the middle of the play, though, it seems like the Dolphins WR's helmet collided with a defender's helmet. Davis crumpled to the turf, and he lay there unmoving for quite some time. Eventually, medical officials attended to Davis and carted him off on a stretcher to protect him from any further injury.

The good news is that Davis reportedly is able to move and have feelings in his extremities. Considering the dangers of head and/or neck hits, this is almost always a good sign of things to come. Considering that a similar incident happened a week ago, the Jaguars and the Dolphins made the executive decision to suspend the game.

As the Jaguars coach mentioned, ending the game like this is unfortunate. However, in the interest of player safety, both the Jags and the Dolphins decided to call off the game to protect the players.