Thursday night went from bad to worse for the Miami Dolphins. Miami was dominated on Thursday Night Football, falling to Buffalo 31-10 for the 12th time in 13 games. To make matters worse, QB Tua Tagovailoa left the game in the second half with a scary concussion. The Dolphins announced on Friday that they have a plan for how they intend to move forward at the QB position.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday that the team is moving forward with Skylar Thompson, but will sign a QB for depth, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

Thompson is the backup QB in Miami and stepped in on Thursday night to finish the game for the Dolphins after Tagovailoa was ruled out.

McDaniel also made it clear that he would not give any updates about Tua's health status in the context of returning to the field at this time.

“The best thing I can do is not assess what this means from a football standpoint,” McDaniel said. “Timelines give anxiety.”

McDaniel wants Tua to focus on his family and health right now. He apparently told Tua that “he’s the starting quarterback of his family” per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL fans everywhere are hoping that Tua's injury is not serious and he makes a full recovery.

What do the Dolphins have at QB with Skylar Thompson?

What do the Dolphins have in QB Skylar Thompson?

The Dolphins drafted Skylar Thompson in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Thompson played college football at Kansas State where had a checkered injury history that stunted his development. He only played three games in 2020 because of an upper-body injury. Thompson also suffered from knee issues during his redshirt senior season in 2021, but he still managed to start 10 games.

Thompson's greatest achievement in college came in his final game, as he led Kansas State to victory in the Texas Bowl against a depleted LSU team. He threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

Thompson does not have much experience in the NFL. He started two games in 2022 and played in seven games. Thompson managed 534 passing yards for one touchdown and three interceptions in 2022 with an average of 5.1 yards per attempt.

Dolphins fans should hope that Thompson makes good use of this long weekend to prepare for a starting role in Week 3.

The Dolphins travel to Seattle in Week 3 to take on the Seahawks.