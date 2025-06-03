The Miami Dolphins’ 2025 roster is filled with established stars like Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle. But as the team looks to rebound from a turbulent 2024 and contend in the AFC, it’s the lesser-known contributors who could make the difference. Here are three hidden gems on Miami’s roster who are poised to play pivotal roles this season.

Patrick McMorris: The Versatile Safety Ready for a Breakout

With the departures of Jevon Holland, Jordan Poyer, and Marcus Maye, Miami’s secondary underwent a dramatic overhaul this offseason. Amidst the uncertainty, Patrick McMorris, last year’s sixth-round pick—has emerged as a potential breakout star at safety. After a rookie season spent mostly on injured reserve, McMorris enters 2025 with a full year of development under his belt and a clear opportunity to carve out a significant role.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver favors three-safety looks, and McMorris’s versatility makes him a perfect fit. He’s expected to see the field early and often, rotating behind Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis. Given Melifonwu’s injury history and Davis’s inconsistent play, McMorris could find himself starting by midseason. When deployed in big nickel packages, he can function as a hybrid linebacker, offering physicality in the box and range in coverage.

Special teams will also be a proving ground for McMorris, but his ability to contribute in multiple defensive packages gives him a real shot to become a mainstay in Miami’s secondary. If he capitalizes on his opportunities, McMorris could be one of the Dolphins’ most impactful young defenders in 2025.

Kader Kohou: The Unheralded Cornerback with Long-Term Upside

Kader Kohou has quietly become one of Miami’s most reliable defensive backs since joining the team as an undrafted free agent. While the Dolphins’ cornerback room faces questions with the impending departure of Jalen Ramsey and a lack of proven depth, Kohou’s steady development stands out. He’s shown the ability to play both outside and in the slot, making him a valuable chess piece for the coaching staff.

Kohou’s instincts, tackling, and physicality have allowed him to hold his own against some of the league’s top receivers. Analysts have pointed to his potential as a long-term starter, especially as the Dolphins transition to a younger, more versatile secondary. His experience and football IQ make him a candidate to take on a leadership role, particularly with so much turnover around him.

Article Continues Below

With the spotlight on Miami’s high-profile stars, Kohou’s contributions often go unnoticed. But as the Dolphins look for stability and playmaking in the secondary, don’t be surprised if Kohou emerges as one of the defense’s most dependable and productive players in 2025.

Dante Trader Jr.: The Rookie Safety with Immediate Impact Potential

The Dolphins invested in their future by selecting Maryland safety Dante Trader Jr. in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While late-round rookies often face an uphill battle to earn playing time, Trader’s special teams prowess and defensive versatility have already caught the coaching staff’s attention. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Miami expects Trader to be a day-one contributor, thanks to his instincts and ability to play multiple roles in the secondary.

With a safety depth chart that includes Melifonwu, Davis, McMorris, and Elijah Campbell, Trader’s path to snaps may seem crowded. However, the Dolphins’ penchant for using three and even four safeties in creative sub-packages opens the door for Trader to make an immediate impact. His college tape shows a player who thrives in the box, can cover tight ends, and isn’t afraid to mix it up on special teams, a trait that should endear him to Miami’s staff.

Trader’s ceiling is high, and his floor is raised by his special teams value. If he adapts quickly to the pro game, he could become one of the steals of the 2025 draft and a key piece in Miami’s evolving defense.

As Miami chases postseason success, the emergence of hidden gems like Patrick McMorris, Kader Kohou, and Dante Trader Jr. could be the X-factor that elevates the Dolphins from playoff hopefuls to legitimate contenders. Their development will be crucial in a season defined by transition and opportunity. If these under-the-radar talents seize their moment, they could reshape the narrative of Miami’s 2025 campaign and help build the foundation for long-term success. Keep an eye on this trio as the Dolphins’ season unfolds—they may just become household names before the year is out.

As the season progresses, the growth and performance of these hidden gems will be critical to Miami’s depth and adaptability. Whether through clutch defensive stops, special teams heroics, or stepping up in times of injury, McMorris, Kohou, and Trader Jr. have the potential to become fan favorites and key contributors to the Dolphins’ playoff aspirations in 2025.