The Miami Dolphins have had a lot cooking this offseason. And who can blame them? With the Buffalo Bills still largely considered the flag-bearers of the AFC East and the New York Jets acquiring Aaron Rodgers, the front office had plenty of motivation to make some moves. That could have potentially included acquiring a star running back not named Dalvin Cook.

Before the New York Giants reached a 2023 resolution with Saquon Barkley, they were drawing plenty of trade interest.

“In fact, the Giants turned down two offers called into them by teams who since have been shown to be in the market for other top running backs, including the Dolphins, league sources said,” Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reported. “It is thought that the Dolphins are the favorites to land free agent running back Dalvin Cook.”

That is quite the bombshell Dunleavy dropped right after Barkley agreed to sign his amended franchise tag. After trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Dolphins have made it clear they are serious about competing for the AFC crown. Barkley would have added new layers to their offense through his versatility and explosiveness. But Cook ought to make a fine consolation prize.

Actually, when considering he will cost less and require no forfeiture of additional assets, Miami could be gaining a better deal if it is able to sign the former Minnesota Vikings star to a contract. Regardless of who the better hypothetical fit is, the Dolphins are intent on upgrading their backfield.

The team will have to wait to see how their running back room shapes out in the coming weeks, but players do not have time to entertain Saquon Barkley “what could have been” fantasies or visualize Dalvin Cook wearing the patented aqua and orange.

Training camp awaits. Hopefully all of the front office's ambition carries over to the practice field and into the regular season.