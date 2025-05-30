The Miami Dolphins will be under immense pressure to succeed during the 2025 NFL season. Miami had a disappointing 2024 campaign, only winning eight games and suffering a major injury to QB Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins seem to understand that big changes could be coming to Miami if the team is not successful in 2025.

To their credit, the Dolphins have attacked the offseason with the proper urgency to set themselves up for success.

Miami address important positions on both sides of the football during NFL free agency. They upgraded their offensive line by adding James Daniels and Larry Borom while also investing in linebackers K.J. Britt and Willie Gay to add depth on defense.

The Dolphins also brought in several talented rookies during the 2025 NFL Draft. Miami added Kenneth Grant in the first round and continued adding defensive talent throughout the draft.

Rookie minicamp was Miami's first opportunity to see these new rookies in action. It may not be the most important phase of the offseason, but it is the beginning of each's rookie's professional career.

Which Dolphins rookie made the most of their opportunity during rookie minicamp? Could the Dolphins have found a diamond in the rough during the 2025 NFL Draft?

Below we will explore one Dolphins rookie who stood out the most during rookie minicamp earlier in May.

Dolphins reporters are praising WR Theo Wease Jr. after rookie minicamp

Miami's rookie minicamp standout may come as a surprise to many Dolphins fans.

Theo Wease Jr. is a receiver out of the University of Missouri. The sixth-year senior signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent.

Wease started his collegiate career at Oklahoma but never made much of an impact on the field. Partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a foot injury that ended his 2021 season after one game.

Wease found new life after transferring to Missouri and became an immediate contributor.

Wease had a breakout season at Missouri in 2024, leading the team with 884 receiving yards. He started all 13 games and was even elected as a team captain.

The rookie receiver stood out during rookie minicamp for his ability to high point the ball. That is an ability that is currently lacking on Miami's roster, so it could end up earning Wease a role if he makes the team.

Wease caught the eye of multiple Dolphins reporters during rookie minicamp.

“The one player who stood out was rookie free agent WR Theo Wease Jr.,” Sports Illustrated's Alain Poupart wrote. “He went up and high-pointed the ball on two 7-on-7 passes.”

Wease also made an impression on ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

“I liked UDFA WR Theo Wease Jr.’s ability to high point the ball in traffic and pluck it out the air,” Louis-Jacques wrote on social media.

Article Continues Below

In the grand scheme of things, rookie minicamp is not the most important part of the offseason. OTAs and training camp are much more important for a number of reasons.

Regardless, Wease made a great first impression during rookie minicamp. Hopefully he can keep that momentum going into the rest of the offseason program.

Does Theo Wease Jr. have a chance to make Miami's final roster?

Now the question becomes: will Wease make the Dolphins' final roster? And even if he does, what kind of role could he have during his rookie season.

Let's take those questions one at a time.

It is certainly possible for Wease to make the cut and win a roster spot in Miami.

The Dolphins will have a fierce training camp battle at the wide receiver position for depth players. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are all locked in as starters ahead of the 2025 season. They aren't going anywhere.

However, nobody else at the position is truly safe.

The Dolphins have a few young players in Erik Ezukanma, Tahj Washington, and Wease who will be battling for a handful of backup spots.

Wease may need to lean into his ability to make contested catches in order to win a roster spot. This is one of his biggest strengths, and it just so happens to overlap with a skill nobody else on the offense has.

That does not mean that Wease would immediately become a starter, or even have a role in the offense. But it at least helps separate himself from the pack.

Ultimately, Wease will need to contribute as primarily a special teamer if he wants to stick with the Dolphins.

Dolphins fans should watch Wease very closely during training camp and the preseason.