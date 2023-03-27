My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Prior to landing with the Miami Dolphins as their head coach, Mike McDaniel moved around the NFL quite a bit as an assistant coach. One of his landing spots was with the Washington Commanders, where he worked as an offensive assistant in 2011 and 2012 before becoming their wide receivers coach in 2013.

The Commanders are on the verge of being sold this offseason by team owner Dan Snyder, and the price for which they will be sold is likely going to be worth a couple billion dollars. McDaniel has been focused on more pressing matters with the Dolphins, but when it was revealed to him just how much money the Commanders could be sold for, he had a typically hilarious response about how he still had to pay for coffee when he worked there.

#Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel when he heard how much the Commanders could sell for: “Wow, the organization is worth that much?? And I couldn’t get free coffee?” 😂 McDaniel worked in Washington from 2011-2013. (🎥 @DarrenMHaynes) pic.twitter.com/wsnn01U8O0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 27, 2023

Mike McDaniel has become notorious for having some great responses to the media, and this is no different here. It sounds like coffee wasn’t something that was included in McDaniel’s benefit package, meaning he had to pay for it despite making what was likely a very small salary as an assistant coach.

Of course, the valuation of the Commanders won’t be truly impacted by the fact that they made their employees pay for coffee, but considering how much revenue NFL franchises bring in each year, they can definitely afford to give it to their employees for free. McDaniel is a jokester at heart, so maybe he’s just making a funny remark, but either way, this only adds to McDaniel’s media presence, which is quickly becoming quite legendary.