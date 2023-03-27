Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Tua Tagovailoa had about as up-and-down of a season as one could have in 2022. The Miami Dolphins quarterback showed legitimate potential but suffered numerous injuries to his head. With at least two (likely three) concussions over the course of one season, his future was shrouded in uncertainty.

Fortunately for the Dolphins, Tagovailoa has continued to work hard and looks like he’ll be ready to go for 2023. Head coach Mike McDaniel said that he is looking good this offseason and has a “hunger” to get going, according to Brenna White of NFL Media.

“He’s doing great,” McDaniel said, via NFL Media. “He’s had a really good offseason with his family and training and positioning himself to feel good moving forward. He’s very healthy, vibrant, and I can see a hunger in him that I’m excited to watch play out…He’s a younger player and he’s very honest and candid. But it also gives me a barometer. He was doing a lot, he’s got a lot of room to grow, let’s just say that. He did an unbelievable job being able to lead an offense in year one. That’s a new language. This is his first year where he’s going to have continued offense, play caller and position coach.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In his first season with McDaniel and new star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Tagovailoa led the league in touchdown percentage, yards per attempt and quarterback rating while increasing his passing yards per game by nearly 70 yards. He looked the part of a QB good enough to lead the Dolphins to playoff success but never got the chance to prove it.

Although Tagovailoa has a long way to go before being considered one of the very best quarterbacks, he has the supporting cast and coaching to get the Dolphins into AFC East contention.