How will the Dolphins function without Jaylen Waddle?

The Miami Dolphins hope to end the regular season positively with a win against the Buffalo Bills. Miami will enter Sunday night's matchup at 11-5. However, the Dolphins provided a murky injury report update on Jaylen Waddle.

Jaylen Waddle's status for Miami Week 18 matchup is an up-the-air injury update

Waddle reportedly stretched with the team on Wednesday but did not join them for practice. Instead, he rehabbed with trainers, per Cameron Wolfe. Waddle worked with the team in the morning walkthrough. Still, he needs practice reps before he can be cleared to play.

Hopefully, the third-year receiver can make a speedy recovery. Waddle has amassed 1,014 yards and four touchdowns on 72 receptions during the 2023-24 season. His impact on Miami's offense is vital to the team's success.

The Dolphins will be highly challenged when they take on the Bills at home Sunday night. Buffalo is on a four-game winning streak and is making a push for a spot in the playoffs. Josh Allen is spearheading the team's offensive attack.

The 27-year-old ranks top seven in the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns. Moreover, his QBR of 68.2 places him at third in the league. Miami needs top-level execution to slow Allen down. Of course, the Dolphins have their juggernaut.

Tua Tagovailoa has the most passing yards in the NFL during the 23-24 season (4,451). He has two of the best offensive partners in the NFL, Raheem Mostert, and Tyreke Hill, by his side. Mostert did not practice on Wednesday, but hopefully, he will be available against Buffalo.

Miami needs as many players healthy as possible for its Week 18 matchup. Can the Dolphins end the season with a victory despite their cloudy injury report?