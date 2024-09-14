As the world is still reeling when Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion, there has been conversations of possibly the 26-year old ending his career. While Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel wants people to halt on the talk of Tagovailoa retiring, a neuroscientist in Chris Nowinski has his thoughts on the next course of action.

The next steps from the Dolphins and Tagovailoa are vital as Nowinski was interviewed by The Miami Herald as he has been a leading voice of evaluating concussions in the NFL.

Chris Nowinski on the consideration of Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa retiring

Nowinski is a former professional wrestler and college football player as he's experienced head injuries of his own which inspired him to get into the field and said he hopes that Tagovailoa is “out at least four weeks.”

“Considering Tua’s concussion history, and the risk that two concussions in a month increases the risk of developing chronic symptoms, I hope to see Tua out at least four weeks, even if he is asymptomatic this week and clears the protocol,” Nowinski said. “He made it through two concussions in a week two years ago, but I wouldn’t want him to experience that twice, as it could lead to long-term changes in how he feels and even how he is able to perform.”

There is no doubt that the talk of retirement has been prevalent for Tagovailoa with former NFL players, especially since he has now experienced almost a handful of concussions since his time at the University of Alabama. Nowinski would talk about when Tagovailoa should consider retirement which involves if the “symptoms continue to persist” this season which results in him being unable to be cleared.

“If Tua’s symptoms continue to persist all season and he isn’t cleared, a consideration of retirement would be appropriate,” Nowinski said. “While each additional concussion is worrisome, unfortunately the number of concussions alone doesn’t tell us what to do next.”

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel issue with talk of Tua Tagovailoa retiring

McDaniel has been very vocal of taking precaution for Tagovailoa, especially since the two have formed a tight bond which has led to solid success for the Dolphins. However, football has taken a back seat, but when asked about possible retirement, McDaniel would urge people to stop theorizing though he understands where they could be coming from.

“I think it would be so wrong of me to even sniff that subject,” McDaniel said via the team's transcripts. “And it’s more in line of actually caring about the human being and that’s something that entirely you’re talking about his career, right? His career is his, and that’s something that I really, really, really wish – I totally understand it and it’s not misplaced. I totally get how that’s where people want to go to. I just wish that people would for a second hear what I’m saying that bringing up his future is not in the best interest of him, so I’m going to plead with everybody that does genuinely care, that that should be the last thing on your mind.”

“Because – what do you think if I were to answer that question, I’d be like, ‘All right, this is my thoughts on his career’ and he read it,” McDaniel continued. “If he agreed with it or he disagreed with it, either way I’ve just made him worse. So I’m not taking this opportunity. I don’t think it’s appropriate simply because of my care and regard, and I don’t think those types of conversations when you’re talking about somebody’s career – it probably is only fair that their career should be decided by them.”

It remains to be seen what happens with Tagovailoa as the Dolphins prepare for Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.