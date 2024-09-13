Friday has been filled with talk surrounding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the concussion he suffered during the loss against the Buffalo Bills Thursday night, 31-10. With that talk has been the conversation of some saying that Tagovailoa should retire from the NFL including former players like Dez Bryant and now Emmanuel Acho who said on “The Facility” that he should end his career for the people around him.

“Tua has to consider retirement and I would go as far as to say Tua should retire. Not for Tua but for Tua’s spouse, for Tua’s children,” Acho said. “I think his oldest maybe just turned two a week or so ago. For Tua’s parents, Tua not just should consider retiring I would suggest that Tua should retire because Tua can't just look through the keyhole of his NFL career he has to open up the door and look at his life.”

“He has to look with all of his eyes and see what's still out there for him,” Acho continued. “It's much easier to say for me sitting in this chair, but as somebody who has spent years researching the brain and traumatic brain injuries, when you think about a concussion that's just about as bad as it gets. But there are a lot more sub-level blows that incur when you have TBI, traumatic brain injuries or when you have any sort of head trauma. When you see the fencing position when the arms get stuck that's just a sign of a traumatic brain injury.”

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on Tagovailoa retiring from the NFL

Acho is far from the first and won't be the last person to talk about Tagovailoa retiring from the NFL as he is only 26-years old and has almost a handful of concussions. However, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel would urge people to halt on the talk of the star retiring.

“I think it would be so wrong of me to even sniff that subject,” McDaniel said via the team's transcripts. “And it’s more in line of actually caring about the human being and that’s something that entirely you’re talking about his career, right? His career is his, and that’s something that I really, really, really wish – I totally understand it and it’s not misplaced. I totally get how that’s where people want to go to. I just wish that people would for a second hear what I’m saying that bringing up his future is not in the best interest of him, so I’m going to plead with everybody that does genuinely care, that that should be the last thing on your mind.”

“Because – what do you think if I were to answer that question, I’d be like, ‘All right, this is my thoughts on his career’ and he read it,” McDaniel continued. “If he agreed with it or he disagreed with it, either way I’ve just made him worse. So I’m not taking this opportunity. I don’t think it’s appropriate simply because of my care and regard, and I don’t think those types of conversations when you’re talking about somebody’s career – it probably is only fair that their career should be decided by them.”

Time will tell what will happen to Tagovailoa as the Dolphins face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.