As sad as it is to say, we have become numb to the risks that come from playing an inherently violent game like football. When most players suffer injuries, attention quickly darts to a recovery timetable. But there are certain incidents involving certain individuals that remind us how dangerous this sport can be, to the point where a return date feels irrelevant. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel just wants Tua Tagovailoa to be okay right now.

The Pro Bowl quarterback is in concussion protocol after an ugly collision with Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, who also falls in the aforementioned category of health scares that make everything else on the field unimportant. This is Tagovailoa's third concussion on record since 2022 (there was also another scary incident that same year that was not officially ruled a concussion), leaving many to question his long-term NFL future.

McDaniel is not looking ahead further than Friday, however. He is revealing to the media what the next step of this process will be for the 26-year-old.

What is next for Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa?

“Right now, I’m not really — it’s more about getting a proper procedural evaluation tomorrow and taking it one day at a time,” McDaniel said after the Dolphins' 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, via Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

“The furthest thing from my mind is what is the timeline. I want to know — we just need to evaluate and I’m just worried about my teammate, like the rest of the guys are. We’ll get more information and take it day by day from there.”

In the aftermath of this scary injury, Mike McDaniel is thinking about Tua Tagovailoa the man, not the quarterback. There will come a time when the young head coach has to address the latter, but that is not his primary concern in this immediate moment.

McDaniel kissed Tagovailoa on the head as he was leaving the field and heading towards the locker room, illustrating that their bond goes beyond that of a HC-QB relationship. The 2018 national champion will hopefully receive more clarity when he undergoes a thorough medical examination on Friday.