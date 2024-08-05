Although Tom Brady has been retired for a few years, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has completed his mission. In 2017, during his rookie season, Hill told NFL Films during the annual NFL Top 100 that he would one day surpass Brady for the No. 1 spot. While with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, Hill finished his rookie year at No. 36 on the list, far behind Brady, who was, of course, No. 1.

In 2018, Brady remained the NFL's top dog while Hill fell to No. 40. After the 2019 season, Brady fell to No. 6 and Hill ascended to No. 19. In 2020, both players fell, with Brady landing at No. 14 while Hill ranked at No. 22. But in 2021, Brady finished at No. 7 while Hill sat outside the top ten at No. 15.

In Brady's last NFL season, the greatest quarterback of all time ranked as the NFL's No. 1 player, while Hill stayed put at No. 15. Last season, Hill finally cracked the top 10, finishing as the NFL's No. 7 player. But, after a dominant season with the Dolphins, Hill finally reached the summit. Technically speaking, he accomplished his goal as well. Brady is nowhere to be found on the list, and Hill is the NFL's No. 1 player.

How Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins can defend his crown

Last year, Hill was an unrelenting force for Miami. The Dolphins speedster led the entire league in receiving yards (1,799) while adding 13 touchdowns. The wideout was named First-Team All-Pro for the fifth time in his career and garnered his eighth Pro Bowl appearance. During the Dolphins' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, Hill put up 215 yards on 11 receptions.

Hill's heroics almost led the Dolphins to their first AFC East title in fifteen years. Miami was in a prime position to win the division in 2023, but a late-season collapse opened the door for the Buffalo Bills to steal things. Then, in the Wild Card Round, Miami lost to the Chiefs in Kansas City. All in all, the season was a success. However, Miami cannot rest on its laurels and will have to defend Hill's crown and prove last season wasn't just a fluke.

Heading into a new campaign, Hill and the Dolphins will have a target on their backs — especially after Hill was named the NFL's top player. Miami can't forget that the Bills and New York Jets are terrifying on paper. However, the Dolphins are also poised to dominate opposing defenses on offense. They can win the divisional crown if Miami's defense remains above average. It'll be interesting to see what happens next, but all eyes will remain on Hill and the Dolphins.