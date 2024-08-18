Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill have been jarring back-and-forth over the week after the Miami Dolphins wide receiver initially said that he could beat the Olympic medalist in a race. Days later, Lyles started to act like he didn't know who Hill was in an interview, and he recently circled back on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco to address Hill's comments.

“Tyreek is just chasing clout,” Lyles said on the podcast. “The man — anytime somebody fast comes up, he says he wants to race them. If he really wanted to race people, he would’ve showed up, like DK Metcalf.

“The man dodges smoke. I don’t got time for that. . . . If he’s serious about it, if truly serious about it — I’m not talking about you just talking on the Internet and you ain’t actually coming to me and talking to my agent and saying, ‘Let’s set something up,’ if you are seriously about it, you’ll see me on the track.”

Hill responded to Lyles' comments, saying all he has to do is sign the contract.

Lyles has proven that he's the fastest man in the world, winning a gold medal during the Paris Olympics in the 100-meter race. Hill doesn't seem too impressed with Lyles, and the fastest man in the NFL thinks that he can beat him.

Tyreek Hill thinks he can beat Noah Lyles in a race

Many athletes have not been fond of Noah Lyles after his world-champion comments, and it looks like Tyreek Hill is one of them. Hill also didn't think that Lyles got COVID before running the 200-meter race at the Paris Olympics, where he was the favorite to win and ended up winning bronze instead.

“Noah Lyles can’t say nothing after what just happened to him. He wants to come out and pretend like he’s sick, I feel like that’s like horseradish, so is this for real right now,” Hill said on the Up & Adams Show. “For him to do that and say that we’re not world champions of our sport, come on brother, just speak on what you know about, and that’s track.”

Kay Adams asked Hill if he would beat Lyles in a race, and he was confident that he could do it.

“I won’t beat him by a lot but I will beat Noah Lyles, and guess what when I beat I’m going to put on a COVID mask and let him know I mean business because I do mean business,” Hill said.

It looks like from Hill's latest comments, the only thing that's left to be done is signing the contract, but who will be the first person to budge? If the two actually do race, many people would tune it with all the hype building around it over the past week.