In the final game of Week 10, the Miami Dolphins face the Los Angeles Rams. For Odell Beckham Jr., it's a reunion with the team he won his first and only Super Bowl ring with. With that being the case, he made sure to bring along his ring and flex it pre-game.

“You see it up there, you see it now,” said Beckham while pointing at his ring finger, where he would wear his Super Bowl ring.

In 2021, Beckham spent one year with the Rams, playing a role late in the season that led Los Angeles to the Super Bowl, where they ended up winning it. Beckham did, however, not play much in the Super Bowl after tearing his ACL early in the game.

Since leaving the Rams, he's spent most of his time recovering from a multitude of injuries. In 2023 he was with the Ravens and signed with the Dolphins before the season.

Dolphins looking to get back on track against Rams

It doesn't take a wise man to see that 2024 has not gone how the Dolphins have wanted it to. Injuries have plagued Miami all season long, leading them to their 2-7 record heading into Week 10's Monday Night Football. If they don't get it turned around now, their playoff hopes will be entirely gone in just a matter of weeks.

The positive thing is that they are getting healthy now. On Monday night, they got Tyreek Hill back and still have Tua Tagovailoa, who returned a couple of weeks ago. If things are ever going to turn around, it's now.

The issue is that even when healthy, the team has still been disappointing. Against the Jaguars in Week 1, when the team was its healthiest, they still struggled to find consistent offense outside of screen passes and barely escaped with a win. Can things change? Yes. Will it be easy? No.