Before the Miami Dolphins kicked off Week 1, Tyreek Hill was detained and put in handcuffs by the Miami-Dade Police Department. Hill was pulled over for speeding, a moving violation, near Hard Rock Stadium. Allegedly, Hill engaged in a verbal altercation with officers and was removed from his vehicle, put face down on the street and handcuffed. Later, the MDPD Director Stephanie V. Daniels released a statement explaining that the officer involved in Hill's detainment would be put on administrative leave.

“Following the incident involving Tyreek Hill, I have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter. One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is conducted. I'm committed to transparency and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers.”

Although Hill did play and finished with seven receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown, the media could only discuss his detainment before the game.

Hill even mimed being put in handcuffs for his touchdown celebration. Talk about making the most of a negative situation.

An early report about Hill's detainment was made available by ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

“I’m told by sources Tyreek Hill was cited for reckless driving as a result of his incident outside the stadium with police. After he was pulled over, he got into a verbal altercation with police. The officer chose to place Hill in handcuffs. He was cited and released after the situation was deescalated.”

Dolphins, Tyreek Hill win close contest against Jaguars in home opener

With no time left on the clock, Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders buried a 52-yard field goal against the Jaguars to seal their Week 1 victory. At no point did Miami hold the lead in this game until the clock struck all zeroes. Jacksonville got on the board first with a Travis Etienne punch-in from one yard out with 4:31 left to play in the first quarter.

Miami played catch-up all game despite having a much more dynamic offense. Tua Tagovailoa finished with 338 passing yards, including 130, 109 and 76 yards to Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane, respectively.

Both teams had drives stalled out because of penalties. Jacksonville drew eight penalties for 71 yards and Miami was flagged nine times for 103 yards.

The Dolphins will look to start a win streak in Week 2 when they host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, September 12 at 8:15 p.m. EST.