Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained on his way to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday morning before the Dolphins' Week 1 clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hill was cited with reckless driving, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

During the incident, Dolphins defensive end Calais Campbell tried to deescalate the situation. After the game, Campbell said that he was also detained, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

“Dolphins DL Calais Campbell just told me he was detained in handcuffs by police this morning trying to deescalate the Tyreek Hill matter,” Wolfe reported on X, formerly Twitter. “He says never in his 17-year career or life has he had anything like that happen.”

Darlington also reported that Campbell was cited for disobeying a direct order and put in handcuffs as a result.

“Calais Campbell says he was also detained by police while trying to deescalate the situation between police and Tyreek Hill,” Darlington wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He saw Hill in handcuffs and believed it was ‘excessive force.' Police put Campbell in handcuffs as well. He was cited for disobeying a direct order.”

The officer that arrested Hill has already been put on administrative leave.

The incident didn't stop the Dolphins from taking care of business, as they came from behind to beat the Jaguars 20-17 in Miami. Hill made one of the pays of the game, hauling in an 80-yard touchdown to cut the Dolphins' deficit down to three in the second half.

Hill had a little fun with the incident after his first touchdown, pretending to put his hands behind his back like he was being arrested as his touchdown celebration. His teammate and fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle then walked him over to the sideline as if he were escorting him away.