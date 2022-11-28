Published November 28, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

Tua Tagovailoa bolstered his 2022 NFL MVP resume in Week 12, as he guided the Miami Dolphins to a 30-15 home win over the Houston Texans.

Tagovailoa anchored six scoring drives in the contest — all of which came in the first half. On Tagovailoa’s part, he recorded 299 passing yards and one passing touchdown against the Texans.

After Tagovailoa connected with Durham Smythe for a 4-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, chants of “MVP” were ringing throughout Hard Rock Stadium. These chants have been growing louder over the past month, and when asked during his post-game press conference on what he has to do to keep up this momentum, the third-year quarterback took some time to credit his teammates for helping him reach this formidable level of play.

“I would say it’s us just playing together as a team,” Tagovailoa said. “I understand the question of that being an individual thing, but really, I’m not able to have recognition or any of that without everyone doing their jobs, doing their assignments.

“If a team has success, that’s what brings individual success for anyone on any team. If we were losing, I don’t know if I would be getting the recognition I’m getting. I don’t know if any of the guys on our team would be getting that recognition. It really is a team. Individual success is based off of team success.”

Miami has now won five games in a row, and in the big picture, the former Alabama Crimson Tide passer still sees plenty of room for improvement for the current AFC East leaders.

“Regardless of who we’re playing out here, it’s hard to win in this league,” Tagovailoa said. “We’re just really happy that we came out with a win. We’ll learn from the things that we could have done better. We could have finished a lot of drives better.

“We could have given guys opportunities more, put guys in better position to make plays for our team. But that’s always tough when you’re hot, your team is hot, and then you go into a bye week.”

The Dolphins will have three straight road games coming up, including a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.