Published November 27, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The injury bug has hit the Miami Dolphins in their Week 12 home matchup against the Houston Texans.

For one, Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead left the game during the team’s final drive on offense in the first half. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel called on veteran offensive lineman Brandon Shell to fill in for Armstead at the left tackle position for the remainder of the opening half.

The Dolphins later announced that Armstead is dealing with a pec injury, and he has been ruled out for the rest of Week 12.

On the other hand, Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. suffered an apparent lower-body injury on the very first offensive play of the second half. After getting tackled by Texans defensive back Jalen Pitre following a 7-yard run, he needed help from wide receiver Tyreek Hill to get off the field before the team’s next play on offense.

Tyreek Hill drags Jeff Wilson off the field 🤣pic.twitter.com/ehY5FrTXNf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 27, 2022

While Wilson ended up heading into the locker room, he later made his return to the sidelines.

In the big picture, Miami has much of its attention set on Armstead. In his first year donning a Dolphins jersey, the three-time Pro Bowler has nursed a nagging toe injury for much of the year, which has forced him to miss multiple practices this season. Still, he has only missed a mere one game this year.

The Dolphins are looking to clinch a win over Houston to move to an 8-3 record on the campaign.