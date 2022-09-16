The Miami Dolphins offense, led by Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, may be in for a big day on Sunday.

The Dolphins are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens in what is typically a heated matchup. But the Ravens’ secondary looks like it could potentially be the downfall of this defense.

Upon the release of the Ravens’ injury report, three members of the secondary were on the list. Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, and Brandon Stephens are all questionable heading into week 2.

Ravens injury report vs. Dolphins DOUBTFUL

OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

WR James Proche (groin) QUESTIONABLE

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee)

CB Marlon Humphrey (groin)

CB Marcus Peters (knee)

CB Brandon Stephens (quad)

FB Patrick Ricard (calf)

DT Travis Jones (knee) — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 16, 2022

In week 1, the Dolphins’ offense seemed to be in a good spot. On their way to taking down the New England Patriots 20-7, Tua Tagovailoa put on a strong performance. He finished the day with 270 passing yards and one interception.

Along with this, the new pass-catching duo of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill looked strong. Hill led the team in receiving yards and receptions. He finished the day with eight receptions for 94 yards. Waddle scored the lone receiving touchdown of the day while also catching four receptions for 69 yards.

With Waddle and Hill catching passes, this Miami Dolphins offense could reach elite territory. If the Ravens’ secondary isn’t healthy by Sunday, they could be in for a difficult afternoon.

While the Miami Dolphins took down the Ravens in their matchup last season, many of the games prior have gone in favor of the Ravens. Over their three matchups from 2016 to 2019, the Ravens outscored the Dolphins 137-16.

Even with a secondary at less than 100%, the Ravens’ defense will put up a fight. And with Lamar Jackson on the other side, it is all but guaranteed that this will be a battle for both sides.