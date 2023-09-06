On August 17th, Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead was carted off the team's practice field, due to an ankle injury. Armstead's availability for Week 1 is now in question. And it might not even be due to his injured right ankle.

On the team's first injury report of the season, the Dolphins listed Armstead with multiple injuries. Specifically, the reason he did not practice on Wednesday was due to ankle, back, and knee injuries per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

Even with Armstead battling multiple ailments, head coach Mike McDaniel is not ready to rule him out for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I plan, when he’s not practicing, to play without him,” McDaniel said. “However, I’m not going to go into that crystal ball, because I would have been wrong when I was right last year. [We] had a good conversation today, had a good conversation yesterday with where he’s at.”

If Armstead cannot suit up Sunday, veteran Kendall Lamm would likely get the nod for the Dolphins at left tackle.

It is unfortunately a familiar story for Armstead. The star tackle has never finished a full season in his NFL career. Last season, his first with Miami, he missed four games because of a partial tear of his pectoral. Armstead previously spent nine seasons with the New Orleans Saints, playing in a career-high 15 games in 2019.

Despite his constant struggles to stay healthy, Armstead has been a game-changer during his career. He's made four Pro Bowls (including with the Dolphins last season) and was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2018.

In 2022, Miami signed Armstead to a five-year, $75 million deal with $43.37 million guaranteed.