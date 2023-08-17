The Miami Dolphins have a lot of excitement surrounding their team heading into the 2023 season, which shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise. A big piece of their success is going to involve keeping Tua Tagovailoa standing upright under center after his injury-plagued 2022 campaign, but if the latest injury to Terron Armstead is any indication, that may be easier said than done.

Armstead is one of the best left tackles in the NFL, and earned a Pro Bowl selection in his first season with the Dolphins last year. Armstead has been working his way back from a knee injury throughout training camp, though, and he ended up having to get carted off the field after the first play at Miami's latest practice on Thursday morning.

“Terron Armstead went down in the first play of team period. He went back to the locker room on the cart.”

Losing Armstead for an extended period of time would be a worst-case scenario for the Dolphins. While they may simply be erring on the side caution with Armstead in his return to the field, seeing anyone get taken off the field on a cart typically isn't a great sign. However, it's important to not jump to any conclusions here.

It will be important to see what updates are offered on Armstead's injury status once the Dolphins practice wraps up, but Miami's fanbase is clearly going to be holding their breath waiting to see what happens with the star offensive lineman. The hope is that he will be able to avoid another serious injury, but the initial signs don't look to be great for the Dolphins.