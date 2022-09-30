Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.

According to Ari Meirov, Tagovailoa is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon, and he is expected to rejoin a Dolphins squad that’s fresh off a 27-15 loss to the Bengals.

Meirov wrote: “Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be discharged from the hospital and the Dolphins believe he will return to Miami with the team, per the broadcast. GREAT news. 🙏🙏”

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be discharged from the hospital and the Dolphins believe he will return to Miami with the team, per the broadcast. GREAT news. 🙏🙏 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 30, 2022

Thankfully, Tagovailoa is alright, and this is a continuation of the previous good news released by the Dolphins that their franchise QB was conscious and was able to move his extremities as he was being taken off the field. Everyone will be ecstatic after hearing this update, including footballers Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson who expressed their concern over Tagovailoa’s condition.

Nevertheless, Tua Tagovailoa’s injury will, yet again, put into question the NFL’s concussion protocols, especially after he was allowed to return on such short notice after taking a hit to the head in the Dolphins’ Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. And to make matters worse, Tagovailoa revealed that he was also going through back and ankle issues heading into their Thursday matchup against the Bengals. But he was allowed to play through his injuries, which is perhaps not the wisest decision, hindsight or not.

While the Dolphins saw their unbeaten start come to an end, they will feel victorious still after knowing of Tua Tagovailoa’s promising status. But this time, the team should be more cautious and make sure Tagovailoa’s well-being is prioritized, as his health is more important than winning a few football games.