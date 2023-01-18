The Miami Dolphins have doubled down on their commitment Tua Tagovailoa as their franchise quarterback. Given the question marks with regard to his health following multiple concussions in the 2022 season, it’s a fair question to wonder how safe that decision is – particularly for Tagovailoa’s personal well-being.

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier didn’t sound all too concerned about Tua when fielding questions on player safety. According to him, Tagovailoa does not face an increased likelihood of future concussions, via Pro Football Talk:

“From what our doctors and the consultants we’ve talked to through the NFLPA, that is not a true statement,” Grier said. “So for us, I don’t think he’s any more prone than anyone else. For us, we’re just letting the doctors, the medical staff and the people in that field that know more. From everything we’ve been told that is not a concern.”

That diagnosis Grier mentioned would certainly be great news for Dolphins fans and those supporting Tua Tagovailoa. After what started off as a breakout campaign in 2022, Miami’s season started to fizzle towards the end of the season when they lost five of their last six games before nearly upsetting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills with Tagovailoa.

There were even rumors that Tua would have managed to suit up for the playoffs had the Dolphins advanced past the Wild Card stage without him. With the Dolphins front office making a statement downplaying the severity and potential impact of Tagovailoa’s concussions, it wouldn’t have been the least bit surprising.