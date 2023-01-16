After an injury-riddled season, Tua Tagovailoa’s future with the Miami Dolphins has come under question. However, Dolphins’ General Manager Chris Grier seemed to throw cold water on those rumors and support Tagovailoa as Miami’s quarterback of the present and future.

The Dolphins season ended in the first-round of the playoffs after they fell to the Buffalo Bills, 34-31. Tagovailoa’s year ended back in Week 16 after he suffering numerous head injuries. However, in Miami’s end of season press conference, Grier gave a four-word response expressing exactly how the Dolphins feel about Tagovailoa, via team reporter Travis Wingfield.

“Tua is our QB,” Grier said.

While Grier seems to have Tagovailoa’s back, he added that, “everything is on the table for us,” when it came to the QB’s fifth-year option and long-term future, via NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. When it comes to his long-term future, doctors have determined that Tagovailoa is not more prone to concussions than the average human, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Tua Tagovailoa suffered at least two concussions during the regular season. He was hospitalized in September due to a head injury. After taking another hard blow to the head against the Packers in Week 16, he was shut down for the season.

When he did play, Tagovailoa completed 64.8% of his passes for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His passing yards and touchdowns were both career highs while his 105.5 passer rating was the best in the entire NFL.

Tagovailoa has started 34 games for the Dolphins over the past three seasons, going 21-13 overall. Despite his injuries, he at least has a supporter in Grier. A lot can change before a new league season, but for now, all signs point to Tagovailoa remaining the Dolphins’ QB heading into next year.