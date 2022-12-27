By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

It hasn’t been a smooth ride of late in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins. Not only are they on a four-game losing skid, but the Dolphins also are in trouble of missing the services of starter Tua Tagovailoa after the quarterback entered the concussion protocol following Week 16’s 26-20 home loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has a lot to deal with, considering the current state of his team, but nothing’s more important to him than the health of Tagovailoa, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

“I care very deeply about each and every player. I take that seriously, so I just want (Tua) to get healthy and have peace of mind in that regard. That’s first and foremost.”

Concussions have been a major issue for Tagovailoa in 2022, with some even suggesting that he should walk away from football while he still can after going through two concussions this season before the Green Bay game.

Against the Packers, Tagovailoa clearly did not have his A-game, completing just 16 of 25 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown, but also had three interceptions. He was sacked twice for a loss of 16 yards.

It’s not clear when exactly the play that resulted in Tagovailoa’s latest injury happened, but it could in the second quarter when he hit the ground with his head after getting tackled from behind.

If Tagovailoa will ultimately not get a green light to play in Week 17 against the New England Patriots on the road, the 8-7 Miami Dolphins will likely turn to Teddy Bridgewater as their starting quarterback for that contest.