By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Tua Tagovailoa is back in concussion protocol. The Miami Dolphins quarterback has dealt with head trauma at various points this season and is now dealing with his third concussion as the regular season wraps up. The team has already turned to Teddy Bridgewater as the starter now and will soon have a lot of questions to answer over the handling of Tagovailoa’s injury.

According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL Players Association has launched an investigation into Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion. Louis-Jacques reports that the NFLPA was already reviewing the matter but that it is now an official investigation.

“A joint NFL-NFLPA review of the application of the concussion protocol involving Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now underway. We welcome that review, and as we have done previously, we will report the results in conjunction with the NFLPA,” said NFL public relations official Brian McCarthy in a statement, per Pelissero.

Tagovailoa’s head bounced on the field after getting tackled by Kingsley Enagbare of the Green Bay Packers just before halftime in Week 16. The Dolphins quarterback stayed in the game, which Miami lost 26-20. This not the first time this has happened this season. After the NFL altered its concussion rules following Tagovailoa’s second concussion, the Dolphins could face some serious punishment this time around.

The future for Tua Tagovaioa looks more worrisome after dealing with so many concussions in the span of just one season. Although the 24-year-old has done nothing but work as hard as he can to play and take ownership when he fails, his abillity to play may be seriously impacted by the repeated head injuries.

The Dolphins are 8-7 and will face the New England Patriots in Week 17 on the road.