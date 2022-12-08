By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins saw their five-game undefeated streak come to an end last Sunday, as they lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 33-17. But it could have been a different story for them if it were not for the banged-up bodies Miami had to deal with on their roster.

Tagovailoa, playing without a couple of key pieces on the offensive line, was sacked three times for a loss of 20 yards in that game. He finished with 295 passing yards and two touchdowns, but the Niners also intercepted him twice and held him to only 18 of 33 passing. In the same game, the Dolphins had a mini-heart attack when star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle left the game with a lower-body injury. He was able to return to action eventually but was generally ineffective against San Francisco’s stop unit. Even Tagovailoa picked up an injury in Week 13, exiting the game late after hurting his ankle.

That said, Tagovailoa is lined up to play in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

As for this ankle, Tagovailoa will just have to brave through the injury.

“At this point in the season, it’s as good as it’s going to get,” the Dolphins quarterback said, per David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel.

If the Dolphins are to secure a spot in the playoffs and go deep in the postseason, these are the challenges Tagovailoa and the team have to overcome. The Chargers present a tough challenge for the Dolphins, but Tagovailoa can also draw some extra motivational fuel from the fact that he will be facing Justin Herbert, who many said Miami should’ve picked instead of the former Alabama Crimson Tide star in the 2020 NFL Draft.