By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead continues to evade the “out” label despite not practicing yet so far this week. David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel reports that Armstead will still be given the DNP tag, but given the circumstances, that can still be viewed as an encouraging sign for his availability this coming Sunday when the Dolphins face the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

Armstead was not able to suit up in Week 13‘s game between the Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers because of pectoral and toe injuries.

If Armstead ultimately gets ruled out for the Chargers game, the Dolphins will look for Brandon Shell and Greg Little to step up and carry most of the blocking duties out of the left tackle slot. Armstead is an integral part of Miami’s offense. Over at Pro Football Focus, the 31-year-old vet has a grade of 7.0 in run blocking ad 78.8 in pass blocking for an overall grade of 77.0.

Armstead, who signed a five-year deal worth $75 million with the Dolphins back in March after playing nine years with the New Orleans Saints, has helped Miami achieve a top-10 ranking in scoring offense, total offense, and passing offense, so far this season. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa definitely would love to have Armstead back as soon as possible.

Should Armstead ultimately doesn’t get a green light to play, the next chance for him to suit up will be in Week 15 against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the three-game road trip finale of the Dolphins.