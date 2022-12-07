By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense of the Miami Dolphins were not exactly booming in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers on the road.

In the Dolphins’ 33-17 road loss to San Francisco, Tagvailoa passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns but was just 18 of 33 and was also got picked off twice. Even after such a performance from the quarterback, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill still believes 100 percent that Tagovailoa is going to be just fine (h/t David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel).

“Cant’s say too much man, but I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to play with one of the best quarterbacks in the league. You know, we all have bad games. We all are human, and you know, we all go through some stuff, man. My message to him is just to come out refocused. A lot of people forget about what you did in the last game and you go ahead and throw for six touchdowns. It will all be forgotten.”

Tyreek Hill’s message to Tua after the 49ers game. pic.twitter.com/uiU2G7mqWl — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 7, 2022

It could have been worse for Tagovailoa, but fortunately his connection with Hill remained strong in that game. Hill finished with 146 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine receptions and 14 targets.

The Dolphins’ offense was not operating in its optimal form in that game, as well, with Jaylen Waddle temporarily leaving the game against the Niners with a leg issue. Moreover, star left tackle Terron Armstead was not able to give it a go in Week 13. There is a chance, though, that both Waddle and Armstead will play in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers, so on top of Hill’s confidence in Tagovailoa, that should further hype up Dolphins fans for this upcoming contest.