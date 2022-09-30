You can be sure that Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury from Thursday night will be a hot topic in the coming days. The fact that the Miami Dolphins even allowed him to take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals despite how there was some suspicion of a possible concussion in their previous game has now placed both the team and the NFL in hot water.

For his part, however, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel is having none of it. The Dolphins play-caller made it abundantly clear that he’s not in the business of risking his players’ health just for the sake of football (via Adam Beasley of the Pro Football Network):

“I have absolutely zero patience for or ever would put a player in harm’s way,” said McDaniel. “That’s not what I’m about at all and no outcome of a game would (influence him) to be irresponsible (with a player’s health.)”

Tua looked woozy after his Week 2 injury against the Bills, but for some reason, he was cleared to return to the game. He was questionable heading into the Bengals matchup with what was diagnosed as a back/neck injury. McDaniel clarified the steps the team took in order to clear their star quarterback for Thursday night:

“It starts with your medical staff and then there’s independent specialists that look into it too,” he said. “There’s an entire protocol and you’re talking to the player as well. Probably five or six different levels (of oversight).”

It was tough to see Tagovailoa on the ground for a considerable amount of time before he was carted off the field. According to the Dolphins coach, it was a difficult moment for the entire squad.

“That was an emotional moment that is not part of the deal that anybody signs up for,” McDaniel said. “… All of his teammates, myself, we were very concerned. The best news that we could have got is that everythings has checked out.”

Prayers up for Tua Tagovailoa here.