‘We will pursue every legal option’: NFL facing legal backlash over lead-up to Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa injury

Tua Tagovailoa grabbed headlines on Thursday night for all the wrong reasons after the Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered a horrific head injury in their Week 3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It looked like Tagovailoa suffered a seizure while on the ground after hitting his head on the turf. The 24-year-old was carted off the field shortly after and was rushed to a nearby hospital to undergo tests.

As it turns out, there’s much more to this injury than what’s on the surface. Apparently, Tua shouldn’t have taken the field on Thursday night in the first place. This is according to NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, the NFLPA will be holding the league accountable for Tagovailoa’s injury here.

Smith reportedly sent text messages to former NFLPA executive committee member Richard Sherman and ex-NFLPA player rep Andrew Withworth detailing the association’s plans to seek out legal action against the league (via Mike Florio of PFT):

“We insisted on these rules to avoid exactly this scenario. We will pursue every legal option, including making referrals against the doctors to licensing agencies and the team that is obligated to keep our players safe,” Smith wrote in his text message.

In Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa took a hard hit in the second quarter. It looked like he suffered some sort of head injury, which at that point, already put into question the Dolphins’ decision to allow him to return to the game. The team doctors reportedly gave him the go-ahead after it was deemed that he did NOT suffer a concussion — the same reason why he was allowed to play on Thursday against the Bengals.

Did Tua Tagovailoa’s knock from Week 3 have an impact on his injury on Thursday night? The NFLPA definitely seems to think so, and they’re going to make sure that the league listens to what they have to say now.