Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa picked a bad week to have one of the worst games of his career. The Dolphins’ playoff hopes took a big hit with the 20-12 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 15. The disappointing defeat dropped Miami to 6-8. Now the team must win out and get some help down the stretch to have a shot at the postseason.

The Dolphins’ situation is already dire but a difficult task became that much more challenging with the news that Tagovailoa landed on the injury report. The fifth-year QB was listed as limited in practice with a hip ailment, per Dolphins reporter Joe Schad on X.

Tagovailoa has played well since returning from a concussion in Week 8. Entering Sunday’s game against the Texans, Tua had thrown for 1,973 yards with 15 touchdowns and just one interception in seven games since his month-long stint on the injured reserve. He had four straight multi-touchdown games and three straight 300+ yard games before melting down in Week 15.

The Texans’ defense showed out on Sunday, holding Tagovailoa to 196 yards on 29 completions. He tossed one touchdown and threw three interceptions, adding a fumble for a career-high four turnovers against Houston.

The Dolphins need Tua Tagovailoa healthy and productive for Week 16

Texans’ cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. ruined Tagovailoa’s day, picking off the veteran passer twice in the fourth quarter. His second interception with 97 seconds remaining proved to be the dagger, ending any hope of a Dolphins comeback.

Miami is in danger of finishing with a losing record and missing out on the playoffs for the first time since Mike McDaniel took over as head coach in 2022. The disappointing season has stirred up some speculation that McDaniel could be on the hot seat.

The Dolphins cut backup quarterback Skylar Thompson prior to Week 15’s loss, leaving Tyler Huntley as the team’s only other QB. The surprise move would leave the team extremely thin at the position if Tua can’t play.

In addition to Tagovailoa, the Dolphins could also be without wideout Jaylen Waddle, who’s considered day-to-day with a knee injury. Miami needs to get healthy in a hurry as another desperate team awaits in Week 16. The Dolphins will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Like Miami, San Francisco is 6-8 and needs to win out and receive help to have a shot at the postseason.