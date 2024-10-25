As Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa logged a full practice session Thursday, it has been revealed by head coach Mike McDaniel Friday that the star has cleared concussion protocol and will start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Also reported by Adam Schefter, Tagovailoa took a big step this week as he was taken off injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills and now will head back under center.

Miami had been struggling on offense with the absence of Tagovailoa as they resorted to backup Skylar Thompson in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks. After suffering an injury to his ribs, Tyler Huntley had been the starter which resulted in inconsistent play only winning facing the New England Patriots on Oct. 6.

Dolphins detail the process that Tua Tagovailoa went through

Schefter would post on his X, formerly Twitter, account that the team said that Tagovailoa “followed the NFL’s five-step Return to Participation Protocol, including an examination and clearance by an Independent Neurological Consultant.”

“Following Thursday’s practice, Tagovailoa was examined by the Independent Neurological Consultant and cleared to play in Sunday’s game,” Schefter wrote on his account which credits the Dolphins statement. “As he has progressed through the Return to Participation Protocol, Tagovailoa has received care from top medical experts across the country. Those experts spoke candidly with Tagovailoa about his history and not one doctor recommended he retire from the game. Tagovailoa’s decision to return to the game following medical clearance is a decision he made with his doctors and his family.”

As was implied in the statement by Miami, there was immense speculation from the football world that Tagovailoa should retire, but he had no intentions of retiring reportedly. Apparently, doctors and medical experts did not advise the 26-year old signal-caller to hang up the boots.

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa on playing “smart”

This season has been a frustrating one for the star as Tagovailoa received a sizable contract extension coming off of his best season yet in the league where he led the league in passing and played every game of the year. Now with a long list of head injuries, one could be worried if he will change his style of play to limit injuries which the University of Alabama product would not say it would, but stresses on playing “smart.”

“Just got to be smart, that’s it. Just got to be smart,” Tagovailoa said via the team's transcripts. “My entire time playing football, I’ve been a competitor and that is or was sort of my edge when I would run from high school, even in college I would do the same thing. But it’s a professional setting; this is the professional level, the best of the best, you just cant be doing that. So definitely got to stay more available for the team, for the organization, for our guys.”

One player that is excited to have Tagovailoa back is star wide receiver Tyreek Hill who has been limited with the quarterback play.

Miami is 2-4, but they get their quarterback back in Tagovailoa as they face a crucial contest Sunday against the Cardinals. They are currently second in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills and are looking to build some wins now that their offense has received a huge boost.