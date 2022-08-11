Defensive coordinators across the NFL will have quite a handful when game planning against Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill in the 2022 season. From Tua Tagovailoa’s standpoint, he sees that opposing defenses will need to keep a close watch on Jaylen Waddle as well.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday ahead of the Dolphins’ preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tagovailoa answered on just how Hill and Waddle have so far “complemented” each other. Overall, Tagovailoa believes that this one-two punch at the wide receiver position will not only add another dimension to the deep passing game but also help “other guys get open.”

“Everyone loves Tyreek in the organization and I think him and Jaylen do a really good job complementing each other by one goes deep – if they’re doubling him, then we’ve got another speedster coming across and vice versa,” Tagovailoa said.

“But those guys also help other guys get open on our team.”

Over the early stages of the Dolphins’ training camp schedule, Tagovailoa has strived to both continue to get more reps in with Hill and strengthen the keen chemistry that he built with Waddle in the 2021 campaign.

Tua Tagovailoa threads the needle to Jaylen Waddle 🪡 pic.twitter.com/gn5IKlcZOo — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 6, 2022

For now, it remains to be seen whether Tagovailoa may go on to feature in the upcoming preseason matchup against the Buccaneers. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel did note during a press conference on Thursday that based on what he has watched from the third-year passer’s last couple of practices, he is “encouraged about the idea of not playing him.”

The Dolphins are also set to meet the Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles later this month to round off their three-game preseason schedule.