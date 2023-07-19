Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins certainly aren't lacking for confidence. Tagovailoa, who enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 under head coach Mike McDaniel, is eyeing more team success in 2023. With training camp around the corner, Tagovailoa was asked if he believes the Dolphins are contenders in 2023. Here's what the talented signal-caller had to say, per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post.

“I think we're definitely legit contenders. There's no doubt with the guys we have on the defensive side of the ball. With the guys we have on the offensive side of the ball. And now with this being the first time as an offense, we get to come back understanding the plays already kind of molded into the offense a little more, I think. I think it can get very, very scary, pretty dangerous.”

Tagovailoa didn't hesitate, saying he feels the Dolphins are contenders, citing the playmakers they have on both sides of the ball.

With Tagovailoa and star wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on offense, the Dolphins figure to put up plenty of points.

Plus, a defense led by excellent defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and strong playmakers in Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard and Bradley Chubb figures to be a formidable unit.

But the big difference might just be what Tagovailoa noted. The Dolphins already have a basic understanding of McDaniel's offense and can now begin to add wrinkles while expanding their understanding of things.

It's no wonder the Dolphins quarterback began to throw around words like “scary” and “dangerous.”