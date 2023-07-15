Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill isn't planning on having a big 2023 season. Hill, who set the bar incredibly high with a pair of bold guarantees during an episode of his podcast, It Needed To Be Said, is planning on having a monster campaign this season. Here's what Hill guaranteed.

Will @cheetah break the NFL record? 👀 @Tua we ready 🔥🐬 ALL NEW EPI OF #ITNEEDEDTOBESAID OUT NOW FT. 🎙️ @cheetah @AttyJu

✅ USE CODE "CHEETAH" TO ENTER GIVEAWAY @PristineAuction #ad

pic.twitter.com/FOV7zoGBPy — It Needed To Be Said (@cheetah_podcast) July 15, 2023

“I will break 2,000 yards next year. 2,000 yards was on my bucket list to get before I leave this league. You all think Cheetah gonna leave without doing something he promised himself he was going to do as a kid? 2,000 yards and another Super Bowl. We’re getting that. Believe that.”

Hill not only said he “will break 2000 yards” receiving in 2023, but he also guaranteed the Dolphins will win the Super Bowl. That would make Hill, who previously won a title with the Kansas City Chiefs, a two-time champ.

But the stats the Dolphins wideout says he's going to put up in 2023 would truly leave jaws on the floor. There has never been a 2,000-yard receiver in the 103-year history of the NFL.

Some have come close, though, including Hill himself. Former Detroit Lions wideout Calvin Johnson holds the record, with 1,964 yards back in 2012.

Most recently, Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp made a run at the record, falling just short with 1,947 yards.

Hill, in his first season with the Dolphins, was seemingly on pace to make history but ended up with 1,710 yards, a mark that still represented a career-high for the All-Pro.

If there's any receiver in the league that could break the record, Hill would certainly be on the list. The Dolphins, with a potential rising star at quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa and another top tier wideout in Jaylen Waddle, figure to sling the rock in 2023.

Perhaps Hill can make a run at history- and help the Dolphins win a Super Bowl.