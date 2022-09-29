Tua Tagovailoa’s expected status for Dolphins’ Week 4 showdown vs. Bengals, revealed

The Miami Dolphins received some good news on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ahead of their Thursday Night Football clash with the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa, who is dealing with back and ankle injuries, is expected to take the field for the Dolphins on Thursday night, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa — listed as questionable with back and ankle issues — is expected to play tonight against the #Bengals, barring a setback, per sources. WR Jaylen Waddle (groin) and LT Terron Armstead (toe) should be good to go, too. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2022

In some other good news for the Dolphins, left tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle are also expected to play. Tua Tagovailoa will have perhaps his best pass protector and one of his better pass-catchers out on the field when he takes on Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

It’s some great news for the Dolphins, who dealt with a major Tagovailoa scare last week. The talented quarterback’s head slammed into the turf after a push from Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano.

Tagovailoa was wobbly getting up and was forced to exit the game with what was believed to be a head injury, though reports surfaced that the Dolphins signal-caller was actually dealing with a back ailment.

The NFL is reviewing whether or not Miami followed the league’s concussion protocol in Tua Tagovailoa’s case, though they have indicated that they believe such measures were followed.

Miami fans will turn their attention to the Bengals, a team that bounced back against the New York Jets last week after an 0-2 start.

With Tagovailoa expected to play, Thursday night’s game promises to be an offensive-minded affair, as the undefeated Dolphins are averaging 27.7 points per game- and Cincinnati is fresh off of scoring 27 points against New York.