The Miami Dolphins managed to claim their biggest win of the season thus far in Week 3 when they held off the charging Buffalo Bills led by MVP candidate Josh Allen, 21-19, despite being outgained by 285 total yards (497 to 212). The Dolphins are off to a 3-0 start thanks in no small part to the performance of Tua Tagovailoa, but he suffered a scary-looking head injury during their latest victory that worried lots of pundits and fans. Nonetheless, Tagovailoa returned almost immediately to the game, which called into question the concussion protocols the NFL has in place.

And now, Tua Tagovailoa mentioned that his back and ankle were also in pain, in addition to all the possible lingering effects of the blow he took to the head. But with a highly anticipated match against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals on the docket for Week 4, Tagovailoa is working his backside off just so he could suit up, injuries be damned. However, it might not be the worst idea for him to rest, as he is clearly far from 100 percent.

When asked how the injuries affect him on the field, Tagovailoa said, “I would say [it affects] everything. Having to twist to hand the ball off, having to toss the ball, having to throw the ball. Every aspect of it.”

For a quarterback, having troubles performing those aspects of the game is a worrying sign, and one that may prevent Tua Tagovailoa from being cleared for Thursday night. Tagovailoa hasn’t thrown a football yet on Tuesday, but he will be assessed during the Dolphins’ walkthrough, which will be crucial in determining his status for their next game.

It’s understandable that Tua Tagovailoa’s competitive drive is prevailing over the need to remedy his injuries. One thing’s for sure, the Dolphins must prioritize their QB1’s long-term prospects, especially with the Dolphins off to such a strong start this season. The medical staff should prioritize Tagovailoa’s full recovery, as their Super Bowl hopes will hinge on their 24-year old quarterback’s continued rise as one of the NFL’s elites.