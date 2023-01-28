Tua Tagovailoa’s recent problems with concussions have resulted in some big questions about his playing career. Multiple traumatic head injuries have the potential to be life-threatening, after all. Many have said that the Miami Dolphins quarterback should at least consider the possibility of retirement. However, it seems that Tua Tagovailoa’s family doesn’t feel that way, as they think he could still play next season, per Christian Shimabuku.

“Oh, he comes back,” Galu (Tagovailoa, father of Tua Tagovailoa) said. “Yeah, he comes back. That’s their guy. I mean, they Dolphins love him. We love them and what they’re doing and how [they are] helping him with his recovery and everything else, you know, trying to get him back, still going through his protocol, but we’re grateful for them, too.”

The Dolphins season was derailed partly due to Tua Tagovailoa’s horrible injury luck (and arguably some mismanagement behind the scenes. Tagovailoa was the center of attention when he had to be taken to the hospital after taking a nasty blow to the head in Week 4. That was preceded by another instance of him hitting the turf just a few days before that incident. Finally, another concussion scare late in the season ended his campaign.

Tagovailoa should now seriously consider whether playing another down is worth it. The NFL is a brutal sport, and you won’t be able to protect yourself fully at all times. Head injuries are not a matter of if, but when. Another blow to the head could potentially be fatal for the Dolphins QB. If he chooses to retire now, no one would blame him at all.