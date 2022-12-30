By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Tua Tagovailoa’s future in the NFL is now in serious doubt after having his third concussion this season. The Miami Dolphins QB has been ridiculously unlucky this season with the number of heavy blows to the head he’s taken. With all the talk about the potential end of his career, Tua Tagovailoa’s brother Taulia weighed in ahead of his bowl game for Maryland, per Tim Reynolds.

“Everyone has their opinion,” Taulia Tagovailoa said. “My brother (Tua Tagovailoa), I know he works hard. I know he has a family now. I want my brother to be safe, but at the same time I know that he has a love and a passion for football… The biggest thing is staying safe, so that is something he has to pray on. I know when it comes down to it, he will make the right decision.”

Head injuries are something that should be treated with utmost caution. A single concussion can already be life-threatening to anyone. Having three concussions in the same year could have serious, even fatal consequences. The Dolphins need to remember that while winning games is nice, at the end of the day, the safety of Tua Tagovailoa (or any other player) should always come first.

With Tua Tagovailoa suffering his third concussion this season, the NFL’s player safety protocol is already in question. It’s certain that Tagovailoa played through a concussion against the Packers. Many were outraged at the Dolphins for sending the QB out after he took yet another blow to the head. Considering the ramifications on Tua’s long-term health, the frustrations from the fanbase are completely valid.