Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly missed practice on Wednesday. However, the reason for Hill's absence is unclear, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

“Unclear reason on Hill, who briefly was in med tent Sunday but returned to game,” Wolfe reported.

Additionally, Raheem Mostert, Jevon Holland, and Alec Ingold did not practice. Wolfe reports that Holland is going through concussion protocol while Mostert and Ingold “often have rest days.”

Tyreek Hill's absence remains a mystery, however. It is only Wednesday, so Hill has time to return before the Dolphins' next game against the New England Patriots. Still, this will be a situation to monitor closely.

Jaylen Waddle was asked if Hill will play Sunday but didn't provide much of an update, via Wolfe as well.

“That’s above my pay grade,” Waddle said.

Tyreek Hill's impact on Dolphins

The Dolphins lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, 31-17. Miami fell to 5-2 with the loss. Tyreek Hill performed well nonetheless for the Dolphins in the game. Hill has been reliable all season long, and there is no question that Miami wouldn't be where they are without him.

Hill currently leads the league in receiving yards (902), receiving touchdowns (seven), receiving yards per game (128.9), and yards from scrimmage (916). He's also reeled in 53 receptions.

Tyreek Hill's consistency as a star is impossible to deny. He has caught more than 100 passes in each of the past two seasons. Hill has also recorded at least six touchdowns in each of his eight years in the NFL. The Dolphins receiver is building a Hall of Fame resume.

For now, the focus is on Hill's health. Although, no reason has been given for his practice absence. The reason will likely be made available later Wednesday or on Thursday. At the moment, all Dolphins fans can do is hope Tyreek Hill is okay.

Miami will attempt to rebound following their loss against the Eagles on Sunday in a clash versus the Patriots at home.