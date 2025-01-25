Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently addressed rumors surrounding a potential trade request after his team’s Week 18 loss to the New York Jets, which ended their playoff hopes. The Dolphins finished the season 8-9, missing the postseason after qualifying last year. Hill’s comments during a Twitch stream aimed to clarify the frustration he expressed following the loss, which had sparked speculation about his future with the team.

“What y’all heard at the end of the season is frustration, bruh,” Hill said during the stream. “I’ve been winning my whole life. Y’all don’t understand. Like, I bust my a** every day. So, I deserve to feel like that. I deserve to have some sort of opinion. Sh*t, y’all just want me to say, ‘Oh well, get ’em next year.’ Nah, f**k that, we gotta come back like sht, we gotta put some pressure on motherf***ers – Like, hey, bruh y’all gotta fix this sh*t bruh. Come on, add some motherf***in’ dogs in this b**ch.”

The comments come after Hill’s emotional statement immediately following the Dolphins’ 32-20 loss to the Jets, when he said postgame, “I’m opening the door. I’m out bro.” The remark raised questions about his commitment to the team, which were further fueled by trade rumors circulating in recent weeks.

Tyreek Hill clarifies Dolphins' end of season comments amid trade rumors

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has since stepped in to reaffirm his client’s dedication to Miami. “He’s committed to this Miami Dolphins football team. He had a nice meeting with Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel,” Rosenhaus stated, referring to Miami’s general manager and head coach.

Despite this reassurance, a recent report from an NFC personnel member has reignited speculation about Hill’s future. According to ESPN, the source suggested that the New England Patriots might pursue Hill in a trade to bolster their roster for quarterback prospect Drake Maye.

“The Patriots are desperate. They need a guy, that alpha that can be friendly for Drake Maye,” the veteran NFC personnel member said. “And there’s a higher chance of the draft picks [Miami would receive in a trade] being higher than with a contender.”

Hill’s 2024 season was statistically underwhelming by his standards. The star receiver recorded 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns, marking his first season under 1,000 yards since 2019. While his production dipped, Hill remains a vital part of Miami’s offense and one of the NFL’s premier wideouts.

As the offseason unfolds, the Dolphins’ front office will likely continue to navigate discussions surrounding Hill’s status, aiming to solidify their roster ahead of the 2025 campaign. Meanwhile, Hill’s comments underscore his desire for the team to make significant improvements to remain competitive in the AFC East.