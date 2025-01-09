Tyreek Hill has been on trade watch after he hinted at possibly wanting to go somewhere else to play after their season finale against the New York Jets. Hill hasn't made it any better with his antics on social media, but midway through the season, it looks like he may have just been in the heat of the moment. Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently went on the Pat McAfee Show to clear up the rumors surrounding his client.

“I think at the end of the day, he's committed to this Miami Dolphins football team, he had a nice meeting with Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel,” Hill said. “I believe Tyreek is a great asset to the Dolphins and I think he's the least guy that people should be worried about for this organization. They have many more worries, Tyreek Hill is not one of them.”

Expand Tweet

Hill did not have his best year statistically this season, and there were many factors to take into account. Hill broke his wrist in training camp and opted not to get surgery, and that could have affected his productivity. The Dolphins also had some trouble at quarterback, with Tua Tagovailoa being hurt throughout the season.

After their final game of the season, Hill dropped a message that seemed like he wanted to be traded.

“I'm opening the door. I'm out bro,” Hill said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. “It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I got to do what's best for my career. I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

The Dolphins missed the playoffs this season, and Hill may have felt like he wasn't being utilized the best to help them win. As the offseason approaches, it will be interesting to see where Hill stands and if he wants to stay in Miami.