The Miami Dolphins did a little roster housecleaning and decided to shut down Bradley Chubb. Meanwhile, Wes Welker revealed that Tyreek Hill is dealing with an ankle injury in addition to his wrist problem, according to the Miami Herald via nbcsports.com

“The hard part is he’s dealing with the wrist,” Welker said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “He’s got an ankle. There’s always stuff through the year.”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill showing signs of wear and tear

Welker should know what it feels like to be an aging wide receiver. He played 12 years and caught 903 passes. That’s a lot of times being tackled. The five-time Pro Bowler said age factors into the equation and Hill is closing in on 31 years old.

“As you get older, you get all those reps of knowing how to play the position,” Welker said. “How do we put the best product out there on Sunday with being able to be fresh on Sunday? It’s a fine balance of being able to get that done.”

Welker said the Dolphins can try a new approach heading into 2025.

“It’s definitely something we can revisit this offseason and come up with a plan,” Welker said. “When guys do have stuff and are trying to play through, just trusting your players. How are you feeling today? Roll from there.”

What will Hill need to do to get better in offseason?

Hill said earlier this season he will need surgery on the wrist, according to nfl.com.

“At the end of the day, I just got to suck it up and just deal with the pain,” Hill said. “It's going to get worse the more I play, but I got to (gut) it out for my team. I'm here, I'm locked in no matter what. No matter how I feel. So even if I've got to cut my wrist off, I'm still out there because I love the game of football.

“Surgery was brought up and it was talked about whenever I talked to a few of the doctors. But it's my call at the end of the day. And my call is to stay out on the field.”

Hill initially suffered the wrist injury during a summer joint practice with the Washington Commanders. He is having his worst season statistically since 2019. He will miss out on getting 100 receptions for the first time since 2020. Also, his current yardage total of 834 is not even half of his 2023 season total.

Before the season Hill got selected as the NFL’s best player. He boasted that he deserved the honor, but hasn’t backed it up on the field.