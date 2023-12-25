The Chiefs are struggling against the Raiders, and former star wide receiver Tyreek Hill seemingly took notice on social media.

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is riding high this Christmas after his team clinched a playoff spot by beating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, with Hill returning from an injury in the process. Hill also seems to be watching his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, stink up the joint against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs have not been their dominant selves this season, with Patrick Mahomes struggling at times while dealing with a terrible wide receiver group. The defending champs were a disaster in the first half on Monday, allowing Raiders defensive touchdowns on back-to-back plays.

Hill seemingly took notice:

👀 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 25, 2023

Brutal Chiefs turnovers

Kansas City led 7-3 when Isiah Pacheco fumbled deep in his own territory, with the Raiders recovering and scoring a touchdown. The very next offensive snap for the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes lofted a pass toward Justin Watson that was picked by Jack Jones and returned for a score:

That 7-3 lead was all of a sudden a 17-7 deficit. The cherry on top was a missed Harrison Butker field goal right before halftime.

Will Chiefs turn things around?

The defending champion Chiefs are still poised to win the AFC West this season, but if they can't pull off a comeback against the Raiders, they'll drop to 9-6. Kansas City is clearly more vulnerable, despite a defense that has played at a high level. The normally high-powered offense has sputtered for much of the campaign.

The Chiefs were able to win the Super Bowl last season without Tyreek Hill, but they're really missing him now as he continues an MVP-caliber season for the 11-4 Dolphins. Miami is currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC and looking like a more dangerous threat in the playoffs than Kansas City. The Dolphins still have to prove they can win when it really matters, but they're a talented roster that has a chance to do damage.

Hill is certainly loving how things are playing out right now.