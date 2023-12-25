After playing hurt for their game against the Cowboys, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said that he is the engine of the team.

Have the Miami Dolphins finally shed the pesky label set upon them? Over the course of the season, the biggest knock on Miami's game is their inability to beat “good” teams. They routinely beat up teams worse than them, but they've lost games to teams like the Chiefs, Eagles, and the Bills. Because of that, there's questions about their ability to perform in the playoffs.

Now, the Dolphins have finally won a game against a “good” team: the Dallas Cowboys. It was a close game, but Miami was able come away with the W. Miami also won this game despite Tyreek Hill not being at 100%. After the game, Hill talked about his impact on the team, per Cameron Wolfe.

“I feel like I’m the engine of this team. I get guys going. I get guys turnt up.”

It wasn't a pretty game, not by any standards. Miami was able to routinely get into field goal range, but they struggled to get into the endzone. It looked like the Dolphins were going to lose another game to a top team when the Cowboys managed to break through the Miami defense with a touchdown.

The Dolphins were undeterred, though. Tua Tagovailoa led a beautiful drive down the field to get Miami back into field goal range again. From there, Jason Sanders secured the win by kicking the game-winning field goal.

Though Hill was slightly hampered by a nagging injury, the stats tell a completely different story. Hill was one yard short of another 100-yard game, and while he wasn't able to get into the endzone, he still gave defenses fits. Miami now secures a playoff spot, but it remains to be seen whether they get the division lead.