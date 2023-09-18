The Miami Dolphins beat the New England Patriots in Week 2 to move to 2-0 on the season. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was one of his team’s stars of the game, and the victory had a little extra meaning for him. That’s because Hill can’t stand Patriots fans.

“It felt tremendous, man,” Hill said about beating the Patriots, per ESPN. “Those fans are some of the worst fans in the NFL. And I'm going to stand on that; they are real nasty. Some of the things they were saying, I wouldn't say in church. So yeah, it felt great to wave goodbye to the fans, and I'll do it again. Bye.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hill’s animosity with Patriots fans goes back to his time with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2018, a fan in Foxborough threw a beer on the WR after Hill scampered for a 70-yard touchdown. Security ejected the fan. He was also banned from coming back and charged with disorderly conduct.

Tyreek Hill played a part in sending “some of the worst fans in the NFL” home unhappy on Sunday night. The speedy wideout put up five receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown in New England, which is a far cry from his 11 grabs for 211 yards and two TDs in Week 1, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t impactful.

The Patriots scheming their defense to slow down the “Cheetah” allowed Jaylen Waddle to get four catches for 86 yards and Raheem Mostert to run for 121 yards and two scores, which were huge in the Dolphins’ Week 2 win.

The loss dropped the Patriots — and their fans — to 2-0 on the season, even though the team played well at times in the 24-17 loss.

Miami and New England will see each other again, albeit in Florida, in Week 8.