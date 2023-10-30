The Miami Dolphins are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle of AFC heavyweights this Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany, and that means it will be Tyreek Hill's first time facing his former team. The game between the Dolphins and the Chiefs will decide the lead in the AFC, but Tyreek Hill is treating it as any other matchup.

“I'm ready, man. It's just another game,” Hill said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “I'm just excited to play against my old brothers. It's just like if you're in high school and move to a different city, it's still ball. At the end of the day, my job is to go out there and do what I've been doing all year, and that's have fun, help lead this team and create opportunities for whoever. I'm still going to be the same old Cheetah, baby.”

This matchup brings a lot of excitement. It will be a standalone game that takes place at 9:30 a.m. ET. It will be interesting to see how Hill fares against his former team.

Hill is on track for a historic season. He already has 1014 yards in just eight games, according to Pro Football Reference after stating that his goal was to reach 2000 in the offseason. He is well on his way if he keeps performing the way he is now.

This matchup should be an exciting one, and it is one that will shape the playoff picture in the AFC as we head into the second half of the NFL season. A win would be a statement for the Dolphins.