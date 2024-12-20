As a constant pot-stirrer online, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill had social media going berzerk after one of his cryptic posts about coaching caught the attention of NFL fans worldwide. In his original post, Hill wrote, “It’s time for me to go coach,” hinting at discontentment with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. However, once reporters asked Hill about the post, he gave his full explanation, per Joe Schad on X.

“I just be lookin' at stuff, and then, like, I just tweet,” Hill said, addressing his cryptic coaching social media post. “But what I meant was, when I say, ‘It's time to for me to go coach,” meaning that, like, when you see guys like Teddy Bridgewater and Michael Vick getting these head coaching jobs, it's like, I want to be a coach when I'm done playing. You know what I'm saying? So, that's all I meant by it.

“I didn't mean it by, like, I want to get traded or I want to leave Miami. I'm in a great situation here. I love the guys here. I love this organization. They obviously changed me and my family's life forever. I'm in a great spot, man. I'm happy. I wish we were playing better ball, but at the end of the day, when I tweet something, it's not always about football. It's about seeing these other guys succeed in other areas, like Deion Sanders and stuff like that.”

So, although the social media post seemed to have more behind it, it looks like Hill just wants to join the new trend of former players becoming head coaches.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill wants to coach after retiring from NFL

Like his former teammate Teddy Bridgewater, Hill hopes to join those who came before him.

As seen following the recent hiring of Michael Vick, former NFL players have started joining the coaching carousel.

Now, with Hill reaching 30 years old on March 1, 2024, it's likely that his playing days are coming to an end sooner rather than later. Most receivers lose their touch around this age, and with Hill's speed being his X-factor, he could lose that edge as he gets older.

And while it's hard for most of these guys to leave the game when they finish, that doesn't appear to be the direction Hill's headed toward.

Though it might be an adjustment to see him on the sidelines with a headset and call sheet in his hands, that looks like the route Hill wants to go once he's finished playing.